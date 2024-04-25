Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,957 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

