Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CZNC

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.