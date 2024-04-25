Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at UBS Group

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.