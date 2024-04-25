CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBZ stock opened at $78.30 on Thursday. CBIZ has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

