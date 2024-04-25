Brokers Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of NBIX opened at $138.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $64,733.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $64,733.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

