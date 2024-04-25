Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

