Silvercorp Metals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 2.5 %

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.47. The company has a market cap of C$834.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.60.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.39 million.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

