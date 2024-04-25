BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

ZUT traded down 0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching 18.61. 34,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,977. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of 17.82 and a 1 year high of 23.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is 19.34.

