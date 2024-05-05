Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,349 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 621,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

