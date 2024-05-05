Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,858,000 after buying an additional 41,287 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.66. 4,041,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.17. The company has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.76 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,993 shares of company stock valued at $184,255,474. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

