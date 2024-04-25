BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $293,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.96. 78,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,361. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.