BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,495. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

