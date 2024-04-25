Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.0988 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and $25,334.65 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00087604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00035330 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012933 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.