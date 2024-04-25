Bfsg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

