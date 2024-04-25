Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DAR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,697. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

