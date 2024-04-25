Bfsg LLC Increases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 913,747 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,529,000 after buying an additional 786,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 546,165 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 88,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,640. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

