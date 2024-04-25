Bfsg LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 271.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,895. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

