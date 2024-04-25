BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.62.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

BRBR stock opened at $55.62 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $62.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

