Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $52.69

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.69.

Several research firms recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,785,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after buying an additional 442,177 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,547,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after buying an additional 337,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

