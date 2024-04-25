Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCSFree Report) – Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Marcus in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $54.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Marcus had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.75 million.

MCS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE MCS opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $432.66 million, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Marcus by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Marcus by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

