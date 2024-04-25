Bank of New Hampshire Buys New Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.11. 5,266,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

