Bailard Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,330,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,276,000 after buying an additional 244,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,668,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,798,000 after buying an additional 131,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $125.22. 1,982,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $8,451,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,223,809.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,617,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.