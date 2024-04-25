ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. Bank Of America (Bofa) reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ASGN to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ASGN to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ASGN stock opened at $102.11 on Thursday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

