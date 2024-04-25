ArbDoge AI Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. ArbDoge AI has a market cap of $74.16 million and approximately $15.77 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One ArbDoge AI token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ArbDoge AI

ArbDoge AI launched on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official website is arbdoge.ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai.

Buying and Selling ArbDoge AI

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -14.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $15,867,999.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

