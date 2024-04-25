Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. CWM LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of APO opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.98. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.