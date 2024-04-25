Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) EVP Sells $229,566.62 in Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $229,566.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.40. 113,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,740. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after buying an additional 120,882 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after buying an additional 220,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 71,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

