Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $33.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

