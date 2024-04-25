América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,228 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after acquiring an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after acquiring an additional 952,521 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

