Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 4,535 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6,569.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,333. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

