Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,541 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,136,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 110,768 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

RPRX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 245,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,767. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

