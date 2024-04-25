Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 940.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 321,198 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 229,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.68 and a 200 day moving average of $197.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $16,143,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

