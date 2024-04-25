Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $147.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.19.
ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $162.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
