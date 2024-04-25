Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 368.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

