3,290 Shares in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $11,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,753,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 289.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 186,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 365,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.14. 33,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,754. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

