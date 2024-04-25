750 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.08. 12,881,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,958,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

