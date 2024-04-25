13,704 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after buying an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

