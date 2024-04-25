1,066,240 Shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 445,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 144.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 581,765 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

