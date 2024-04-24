Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 883,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,272. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

