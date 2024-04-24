Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Moderna by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,040,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,862. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.