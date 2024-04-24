Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 25 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.86. 258,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,477. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $535.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.