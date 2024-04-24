Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 194.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,957,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,489,000 after purchasing an additional 97,604 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after purchasing an additional 334,815 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

