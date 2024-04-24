Metso Oyj (OUKPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 22nd

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Metso Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Metso Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $6.48.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
