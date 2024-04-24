Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 695 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,146 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

