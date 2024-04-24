South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 282.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ZBRA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.93. 190,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,251. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $320.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.