South Dakota Investment Council Sells 9,700 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of FOX worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FOX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in FOX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 383,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in FOX by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 79,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 1,283,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.