Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $46,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.54 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.