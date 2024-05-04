Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6,707.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,386 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

