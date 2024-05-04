Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $36,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 35.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.