M&T Bank Corp Acquires 28,298 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.50% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $38,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.11. 429,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.