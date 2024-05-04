The Hershey Company (HSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.37 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Hershey has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hershey to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

HSY opened at $197.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $275.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.72.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.35. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.78.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

